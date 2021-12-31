April 14, 1942 – Dec. 29, 2021

Sharon RaNay Evans Sharp left this earthly home Dec. 29, 2021, after a two-month battle with the dreaded COVID-19.

Sharon was born April 14, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Dan Evans and Faye Ardelle Wright. In her early years, she attended school in Sandy, Utah, then her high school years in Price, Utah. She had fond memories of her many adventures with her family in Vernon, Utah, at her Aunt Cozies ranch.

Sharon had several marriages. She found her true love, William Gearld Sharp. They were married Dec, 6, 1986, and later sealed in the St. George Temple on July 9, 2016. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed the love and peace that attending the Temple with her true love brought.

Sharon loved the outdoors – especially her yard in which she worked countless hours. She always had a picture to show of her beautiful flowers. She had a love of people and could make new friends wherever she went.

Sharon is the mother of four children: Mike Albrechson, Cathy Welch, Matthew Johnson and Jason Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Cathy, Matt, Jason; stepchildren, Diane, Dennis, Kerry Dean, Cindy, Tammy, Wendy, Jamie and Julie; siblings, Stan, Jeff, Kathy, Judy, Chris, Lisa and Dana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Mike; parents, Dan and Faye; and her sister, Sheila.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Hurricane 14th Ward Chapel, 155 E. 1050 N., Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held Thursday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website.