Police arrest two St. George men in Mesquite casino on drug and fraud charges

MESQUITE, Nev. — Two St. George men were jailed after allegedly being caught using stolen credit cards at a casino in Mesquite, Nevada, on Christmas morning.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 25, Mesquite Police responded to the casino on a report of two men involved in multiple attempted suspicious transactions using an identification card that was possibly stolen.

Officers conducted an investigation and discovered one of the men had attempted to withdraw $4,000 using stolen identification and credit cards, according to a news release issued by Mesquite Police Department. He was arrested and was also allegedly found to be in possession methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The other man was allegedly found to be in possession of stolen identification and property belonging to several people as well as stolen credit cards and stolen prescription-controlled substances.

According to the news release, officers also learned that most of the items in their possession were stolen in another state only a few hours before this incident.

William Gossard, 33, of St. George, was arrested and charged with felony fraudulent use of a credit card, felony using another person’s identification to commit a crime, felony possession of a stolen credit card, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Proctor, 23, of St. George, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of stolen credit card, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a schedule IV substance and felony possession of schedule II substance.

Due to the felony charges, both were transported to jail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

“The casino personnel who witnessed and reported this suspicious activity deserve recognition for playing a huge role in solving multiple felony crimes committed here and out of state as well,” Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley said in the release. “Thanks to their efforts our officers were able to arrest both suspects and return the stolen property to the rightful owners.”

