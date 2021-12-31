CDC warns of E. coli outbreak in these ‘power green’ salads

Stock image | Photo by bulatovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday of a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to a popular type of salad.

The agency said Thursday that 13 people have reported infections of E. coli, four of whom required hospitalization. One person suffered a form of kidney failure, according to the CDC.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli,” the agency said.

The cases occurred in six states, including California, Oregon and Washington. No cases have been confirmed in Utah.

