Dixie State men’s basketball open play in conference action, fall to Tarleton State

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University men’s basketball team opened Western Athletic Conference play and fell to a short-handed Tarleton State team 83-69 on Thursday night.

“They were really trapping us, making it hard on our guards passing,” Dixie coach Jon Judkins told St. George News after the game. “They’ll see it tomorrow on film that if we can get out of that trap, we’ll get some wide-open shots but we just did not handle it and made too many turnovers.”

The visiting Texans were without five of their top players and two coaches due to injury or COVID cases. They were also sporting an 0-7 record on the road, with some close losses to good teams (Stanford, Kansas, Michigan, Gonzaga).

The Trailblazers, who reported no COVID-related issues and had a full roster, turned the ball over 14 times and shot 8-for-23 from the 3-point line.

“We knew that the 3-balls were open, we thought we could get more than we did,” Judkins said. “We thought we could drive and kick and get some open 3’s, and their defense tonight was a lot better than expected.”

Dixie fought back from a 15-point deficit in the first half to get within two at 59-57 with 7:02 left in the contest.

Junior Dancell Leter ran the floor for a dunk, then later converted a 3-point play for Dixie to get the game to its closest point.

Junior Cameron Gooden led all Trailblazers with 15 points and 8 rebounds in almost 30 minutes of play.

But the visitors from Stephenville, Texas were in control for the rest of the game, going on a 6-0 run to retake a big lead they never let go.

Tarleton State used exactly six players all game. Guard Freddy Hicks had the hot hand, leading all scorers with 27 points. Javontae Hopkins scored 18 for the Texans.

Hicks, Hopkins, Montre Gibson and Noah McDavid each played the entire 40 minutes of the contest for Tarleton State (6-8, 1-0 WAC).

The Trailblazers lost their second consecutive game and fell to 7-7 and 0-1 to open WAC play.

After the buzzer sounded, Judkins held his longest post-game talk of the season with the team.

“We tried a lot of things, I was happy with the effort,” Judkins said. “Tonight was better than it was against SUU. But give them a lot of credit, they made big plays when they had to.”

