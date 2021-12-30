Dec. 29, 2021

William Roy Parrett (Bill), 75, passed away peacefully at home in St. George, Utah, on Dec. 29, 2021. Bill was born in Portland, Oregon, to William Roy Parrett Sr. and Helen Lorene Burch, and raised in nearby Newberg. In 1965 he married Rosita DuRette; they later divorced after having six children. In 1990 he married Carol Olsen.

Bill’s work life started early in the filbert orchards of Oregon. He started his career with Sears in Everett, Washington, later moving to Boise, then to Mountain Home Idaho Sears Appliance and Catalog store from 1972 to 1985, when the store closed. He later took a sales position with Mountain Home Ford, working his way up to fleet sales. Meanwhile, he also owned rental houses and apartments, teaching his children a solid work ethic and giving them knowledge about real estate investment.

Bill enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed bird hunting with his father and uncles. He was fun-loving and always had a story to share.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions, from scouting to serving in the temple. He served a mission to England in 2011-2012 with his wife, Carol.

Bill is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol, and his children, Timur Gaston, Virgil Parrett, Tristian Baublitz (James), John Parrett (Heidi), Francis Parrett (Laura), and Lawrence Parrett. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Pamela Whitmore (Gene), Susan Olsen (James), and Michael Olsen; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Bobbi Topacio; and his brother, Jack Parrett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, David Olsen.

The family would like to thank Dixie Home Health and Hospice for their kind service.

There will be a viewing at the Shadow Mountain Chapel, 124 N. Valley View Drive, St. George on Friday, Dec. 31, from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStg.com.