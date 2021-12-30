Argentinian woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash in Washington County

Stock image for illustrative purposes, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Argentinian woman was flown to the hospital Thursday afternoon following an ATV rollover in the Long Valley area of Washington County.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash near Warner Valley around 2 p.m. involving a 19-year-old woman, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.

As EMTs from Washington City Fire began to treat the woman, it was discovered that she spoke Spanish, which created a language barrier until one of responders was able to translate. The woman is apparently in the country going to college in the region, from what Cashin said he understood.

Cashin described the woman as having facial injuries and possible head injuries. While she was wearing a helmet when the ATV rolled, it was the sort that did not shield the face properly. When the ATV rolled, one of the handle bars made contact with the woman’s face.

Due to the potential seriousness of the injuries, personnel at the scene called for an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter out of St. George Regional Hospital to transport the woman. She was subsequently placed on a stokes basket and carried to the waiting helicopter once it landed.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Bureau of Land Management personnel, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue and Washington City Fire each responded to the scene, Cashin said.

Due to the general accessibility of the area, Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were not called out for the rollover incident, Cashin said.

