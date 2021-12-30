Dec. 5 ,1944 – Dec. 25, 2021

David Wilford Anderson Passed away in Washington City, Utah, on Dec. 25, 2021, after a brief but valiant battle with pneumonia. He was 77.

David was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Dec. 5 ,1944, to Arnold “Andy” Anderson and Jean Martha Anderson. He was their only child. David graduated from Granite High School before attending the University of Utah where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy.

After school Dave joined his father in the family business, “Andy’s Automotive.” Dave helped his dad to grow the business and when his dad retired, he officially took the enterprise over and ran it successfully for many years. After Arnold’s passing, Dave sold Andy’s Automotive and took a position running a brand-new auto body shop in sunny St. George as a joint venture between St. George Ford and Stephen Wade Chevrolet. Thus, the family moved to St. George and has loved the red sand and palm trees ever since.

An enthusiastic skier (snow and water), Dave lived in a condo right on the Ski slope in Park City, Utah. In his younger years Dave loved skiing with friends and family. Later in life after age and after a broken leg diminished his ski trips, Dave turned his attention to golf. His favorite past time was to drive to Mesquite and gamble, golf and eat at the buffet!

Dave was a beloved husband and father who is survived by his wife Kathy Anderson and his children Stephanie Evans and her husband Randal, Michelle Ashburn, Drake Anderson and his wife Monica. Also survived by his loving grandchildren who will miss their grandpa.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Jean Anderson and his stepson Thomas Clardy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Fields North Stake Center. The viewing will be held at the Chapel from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Graveside interment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Visit www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.