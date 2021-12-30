COVID outbreak reported at Latter-day Saint missionary training center

In this file photo, two Latter-day Saint missionaries walk past a large map of the world in a hallway at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Jan. 31, 2008 | AP photo by George Frey, St. George News

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ main training center for missionaries in Provo, church officials said Thursday.

The Provo Missionary Training Center, which resumed in-person training in June, requires all missionaries to be fully vaccinated and also conducts COVID-19 testing.

Face coverings will now be required in all indoor spaces and missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they have tested negative for COVID-19 or have completed any necessary quarantine periods, said church spokesperson Sam Penrod.

New arriving missionaries will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test when they report to the center, he said.

After several missionaries tested positive this week, all 588 missionaries at the Provo center were tested, and a total of 91 tested positive. Very few of those who tested positive reported feeling ill or having any symptoms, he said.

The center is still operating at a reduced capacity and has enough space to separate those who have tested negative from those who have tested positive for the respiratory virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.