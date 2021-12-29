Traffic advisory: Southbound I-15 closed just south of Utah-Arizona border due to crash

Responders tend to the scene of a crash near Exit 27 on Interstate 15 in Mohave County, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A major crash on Interstate 15 in Arizona on Wednesday night has prompted the closure of a portion of the freeway.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. near Exit 27, about 2 miles south of the Utah-Arizona border.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, both southbound lanes are closed in the area of milepost 28, with no estimated time for reopening.

Officials advise drivers to expect “major delays” Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Motorists are encouraged to use Old Highway 91 in southwest Utah as an alternate route.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Responders from St. George Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, Arizona Department of Safety and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire are tending to the scene.

