Traffic advisory: Northbound I-15 closed due to crash at milepost 60 in Cedar City

Traffic back-up on Interstate 15 in Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Traffic is at a complete standstill south of milepost 60 on northbound Interstate 15 in Cedar City.

A rollover crash reported Wednesday at 4:41 p.m. prompted the closure.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the road is closed in the area of the crash and is expected to be cleared by 5:51 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

A Cedar City News reporter heading to the scene of the crash described the traffic situation as a complete standstill, with vehicles accumulating behind the incident.

