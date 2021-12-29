Bureau of Land Management issues decision on proposed wind testing facility southeast of Colorado City

Stock photo | Photo by sruenkam/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip Field Office issued a decision that would allow wind testing facilities to move forward on public lands located near Yellowstone Mesa, southeast of Colorado City, Arizona, on the Arizona Strip, according to a press release issued by the BLM.

“This decision supports the administration’s priorities, including identifying steps to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on public lands and waters,” Arizona Strip Field Manager Lorraine Christian said in the news release. “This project also meets the administration’s goal of supporting the rapid development of clean energy solutions.”

The news release further states that CG Hurricane Wash LLC plans to install up to eight monitoring devices including temporary, guyed meteorological towers and/or ground-based LIDAR units, which are the systems used to measure wind speeds.

On May 5, CG Hurricane Wash LLC applied to install meteorological monitoring devices to collect wind resource data for up to three years with the possibility of renewal.

On Aug. 23, they amended their application to increase their proposed project area from 17,280 acres to 49,920 acres, the news release adds.