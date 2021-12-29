Feb. 29, 1936 – Dec. 27,2021

Murray Norman Gubler passed away Dec. 27 surrounded by his loving family.

His life began on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 1936, in LaVerkin, Utah, to Alice (Isom) and Henry Winfred Gubler. He was the second of seven children, DeMar (Helen), Shirley (Jerry) Buckner, Terry (Patty) , and Lolene (Darwin) Gifford. He is preceded in death by his brother Gordon and his sister, Marilyn (Chance) Hardy. He hailed from LaVerkin and lived there all of his life but had a wanderlust and loved to see new places.

Norman enlisted in the Air Force and met Ann Miller while serving in Shreveport, Louisiana. They married in 1958 and have 8 children. Kathy (Ron) Sanders, Lloyd (Pam), Marie, Laura (Ray) Justice, Vaughn (Christine) and Scott (Amber). His sons Gordon and Jerald preceded him in death. He has 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He always said that marrying Ann was the best decision he ever made. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of dad’s spontaneous Dutch-oven cookouts, road trips and outings exploring his beautiful red hills of Utah.

Norman was a friend to all, especially in helping those he saw in need. Norman helped and lifted others, often to the sacrifice of his own personal ambitions and is known affectionately as “Norman the Stormin’ Mormon.” He volunteered for many decades with the American Legion as well as the Disabled American Veterans. He was a devoted Patriot and worked tirelessly to defend our freedoms.

His professional adventures include working at the Nevada Test site and his own over the road trucking company. He was probably most famous for his demolition work and had a federal explosives license, helping to build roads, dams, and various projects throughout the Mountain West. Norman was one of a kind, a literal ‘jack of all trades’, brilliant, resourceful, hilarious, ridiculously stubborn and oh so great with people.

He enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, square dancing, riding his motorcycles, driving his dune buggy and visiting with family and friends.

Above all else to be said of Norman’s life is that he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life and treasured the legacy of faith his mother and father taught him. He served in many callings in the church, sang for many years in the choir and served a mission with his wife in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. As a missionary, Elder Gubler touched the lives of many people during his missionary service. He looked forward to reuniting with two of his sons, his brother, his parents and many other loved ones he’s now with in heaven.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m. and funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the LaVerkin Stake Center located at 481 N Main Street, LaVerkin Utah. He will be interred at the LaVerkin Cemetery.

