Sept. 6, 1930 – Dec. 26, 2021

Lorraine H. (Keller) Huber passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at her home in St. George, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021. Lorraine was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Frank Howard and Mary Jones.

Lorraine is survived by Scott Keller, Debbie, Karen Shanahan, Jim, Janis Peery, R.J, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Lorrene Orvin.

Her life was full with family and friends and touched the hearts of all who came to know her.

A private family service will be held Jan. 1, 2022.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.