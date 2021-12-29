Kenneth Franklin White

Oct. 1, 1944 – Dec. 27, 2021

Kenneth (Kenny) Franklin White passed on Dec. 27, 2021, in his Washington City, Utah, home at the age of 77.

Born Oct. 1, 1944, in Salt Lake City Utah to Mahonri Kenneth and Ada Marie Sparks White. He graduated from Olympus High in 1961, married Beth Michelle Eason in 1964 who died with their son Craig in a tragic car accident in 1983. He married Celia Tezak until 1997 and remained single after that.

Ken and Michelle had 5 children, survived by David, Tonya (Payne), Eric, Craig (passed at 12) and Ryan. He grew up on the White family farm in Sugarhouse, then lived in Holiday, Cedar Valley, Lehi, Henderson, Nevada, and Washington City. He has 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He worked in construction, owned White Sand and Gravel and enjoyed breeding and showing Morgan horses. He enjoyed his Corvettes, guns, hunting, boating and especially trading stocks.

He was challenged with Crohn’s disease from the age of 19 but outlived all expectations including his own though his activities were quite limiting.

Services provided by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah. However, a viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens at 3401 S Highland Drive, Millcreek UT 84106 on Jan. 3 at noon with Funeral services at 1 p.m. Flowers may be sent to this address.

