Collision sends pickup truck into opposite lanes of I-15

CEDAR CITY — A two-vehicle collision in Cedar City on Wednesday sent a pickup truck into the opposite lanes of Interstate 15.

The incident, which reportedly occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., involved a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet pickup truck that were both traveling on southbound I-15 near mile marker 60, just past the Coal Creek Road overpass bridge that’s under construction.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Gibbs said that the two vehicles were both southbound when they came into contact with each other.

“After impact, the truck went into the median and rolled over the guard rail, coming to rest in the northbound lanes,” he said.

The heavily damaged truck blocked northbound traffic for more than 30 minutes as Cedar City Fire Department personnel worked to clear the wreckage and debris from the roadway and median.

Meanwhile, the Suburban remained drivable on the other side of I-15, Gibbs said.

“I had them move off the exit so they weren’t blocking the southbound traffic as well,” he said.

No injuries were reported, Gibbs said.

Although the incident remains under investigation, citations are pending, he added.

Traffic in the area, primarily on the northbound side of I-15, was impacted for more than an hour. There were some delays on the southbound side as well.

