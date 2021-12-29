Sept. 6, 1942 – Dec. 26, 2021

Grant William Gundestrup of Hurricane, Utah, at the age of 79 passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2021. He was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Vacaville, California. His parents were Frank WIlliam Gundestrup and Elaine Gundestrup. He was married to Merilyn Carver Gundestrup.

Grant Gundestrup was raised in Napa, California. Served a three-year mission to Denmark, where the people of Denmark loved him, and he could speak the language like a native Dane. He was very successful in bringing people to the gospel. He also was able to get 2000 names of his Danish ancestors.

He married Vivian Gilbert on Aug. 23, 1964. They were married for 40 years and had 6 amazing children. Later in life he married Merilyn Carver on Oct. 25, 2014, and he inherited 12 more amazing children.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings. He loved his family and spending time with them.

He had a great laugh. He was a master at Dad jokes. You know the kind I am talking about.

Grant’s hobby was cars. All of them. He could tell you everything about any car.

He was definitely a people person and made friends anywhere he went. He was very curious about anything and would ask everyone questions so he could learn new things. He would knock on a stranger’s door to ask questions. He loved to learn. He would break down any subject and would research every aspect of it until he knew it inside and out.

He loved traveling and history. He really enjoyed learning about other cultures and languages. He knew 4 different languages.

Grant had an intense love for his country and spoke about it daily. He felt like it truly was his country. He had deep feelings about where our country is headed. He spent 6 years in the U.S. Army, 91 ST Div., CA with the P/T Training Division as an instructor.

He was a teacher most of his life. He graduated from BYU, and he was student teacher while earning his master’s degree. He taught business and history at community colleges in California, Arizona, and Florida. He got his PHD in business, financial/ management at the young age of 63.

He spent 25 years in city, county, state government, along with Federal program experience in the political world. He was a finance director, assistant controller, business manager, fiscal director in government and business.

He is survived by Merilyn Carver Gundestrup of Hurricane, UT; Kris Gundestrup; Kevin Gundestrup (Kelsey); Kimberlee Ryan (John); Keith Gundestrup (Jennifer); Kari (Ed Priddis) and Noel Gundestrup; Vivian Gilbert; Carrie Carver; Kelly Carver (Kathy); Heidi (Thane Palmer); Mary (Bruce Stocks); Shelley (Derrick Cook); Kimberlee (Cordell Wilson); Tyler Carver (Brittney); Joshua Carver (Jaymi); Jonny Carver (Rachel); Jordan Carver (Kolay); Bradley Carver; Christopher Carver; Carl Gundestrup (Ronda). Preceded in death by his parents; Gwen (sister) and Ken Harris; Karen Wilson, sister; Juree (sister) and Don Stoddard. Christian Gundestrup, grandson.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. with a viewing at 11 a.m. that morning at 658 W. 1500 S. The Hurricane 19th ward, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will take place in Hurricane Cemetery.

The funeral will be available on zoom by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3699671589?pwd=Q2lyaWpzSVhlcUIOTIkxQIdVRTFzdz09

Friends and family are invited to sign Grant’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.