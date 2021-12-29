TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
December 29, 2021

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

New Year’s weekend events | Dec. 31 – Jan. 2

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight | NYE Bhakti Bliss | Admission: $55 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $74.95 | Location: C-A-L Ranch, 750 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 108 Sun Salutations & Japa Meditation | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
  • Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Prayer Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace Guided Sound Meditation | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

  • Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | Zenith and Peanut Buttah | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
  • Saturday, starting at 9:15 a.m. | Ringing in the New Year HIGH Fitness Event | Admission: $3.50 | Location: St. George City Recreation, 285 S. 400 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Polar Plunge | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | New Year’s Day Run | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Water Tanks, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!