TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

New Year’s weekend events | Dec. 31 – Jan. 2
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight | NYE Bhakti Bliss | Admission: $55 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $74.95 | Location: C-A-L Ranch, 750 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 108 Sun Salutations & Japa Meditation | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Prayer Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace Guided Sound Meditation | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Wine Pairing Dinner | Admission: $90-$115 | Location: I/G Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | Zenith and Peanut Buttah | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Zion Canyon New Year’s Eve Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. MST | New Year’s Eve Bash | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Beaver Dam Station & Bar, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. | New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebration | Admission: $49 | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | Cedar City Finale New Year’s Bash | Admission: $35-$55 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | New Year’s Eve at Station II | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Station II Brewery, 142 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST | NYE Dance Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Disco | Admission: $10-$20 (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. | Rocking NYE with An OK Trio | Admission: $5 | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Party with The 8EEZ Band & DJ Blaze | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The Final Countdown 2022 | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: Diamond Z Arena, 11 S. Cross Hollow Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10-10:30 p.m. | Washington City NYE Fireworks Display | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, starting at 9:15 a.m. | Ringing in the New Year HIGH Fitness Event | Admission: $3.50 | Location: St. George City Recreation, 285 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Polar Plunge | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | New Year’s Day Run | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Water Tanks, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
