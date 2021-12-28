June 1, 1956 – Dec. 21, 2021

Virginia McIntyre passed at the age of 65 on Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence in Central, Utah. She was born on June 1, 1956, in Pomona, California, to Donald and Frances Greenaway Ming. She was married to Thomas McIntyre on June 27, 2009, at her residence in Central, Utah.

She was raised in Southern California and graduated from Rim Of The World High school in Crestline, California. She married Mark Blauer and gave birth to her two daughters, Brandy and Angela shortly before moving to Utah to pursue their careers at Dixie Regional Hospital. Virginia then divorced and pursued the rest of her employment and retirement at Walmart Distribution Center. She married Thomas McIntyre and they married in 2009. She retired in 2011 and they spent many years traveling together and enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors together.

Virginia had a great love for rockhounding, mines and antiques as well as talents in many different crafts throughout her life not to mention her biggest passion for gardening and her yard. She was full of talent and knowledge in all of these things and loved passing them to all who were willing to learn.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas McIntyre, of, Central Utah; her daughters, Brandy Kiss and husband Shawn, of Central, Utah, Angela Fleck and husband Robert, of Spring Creek, Nevada; grandchildren Casey Robinson, Alex Nelson and Chase Campbell from Brandy, Monica Blauer, Jessica Blauer, Triston Fleck, Bobby Fleck, Sammy Fleck from Angela, plus five great-grandchildren; Virginia’s sister, Pat Ming of Roth, Missouri, and brothers Jim and Lawrence Ming, of Canada. She is proceeded in death by her father Donald Ming and mother Frances Greenaway Ming.

Funeral services are planned to be held at Pine Valley campground in Southern Utah on Saturday, June 4, but are subject to change due to travel restrictions (Canada). For updates please contact [email protected] All are welcome to come share their favorite memories and celebrate the life of an amazing woman.

The family would like to thank Summit Home Healthcare and Hospice in guiding her and her family through her final journey.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.

