David Archuleta to ring in New Year with concert in Cedar City

Promotional image for "Cedar City Finale: New Year's Bash" featuring David Archuleta, who is scheduled to perform at Cedar City's Heritage Center Theater on Dec. 31, 2021 | Image courtesy of Cedar City Corporation, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Bash, complete with a concert featuring vocalist David Archuleta.

The New Year’s Eve event kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. inside the lobby of the Heritage Center Theater Lobby in downtown Cedar City.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes and dress in 1980s attire, as the evening will start with an ‘80s-themed “mix and mingle” social hour featuring a live DJ and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dancing to popular ’80s hits featuring local cover band The 8eez.

Then, starting at 10 p.m., pop sensation and Utah native David Archuleta will take the stage inside the theater and perform a selection of his favorite hits. The concert will be followed by a dessert bar and fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $55 per person, which includes all festivities and a reserved seat for the show. To purchase tickets, visit the city’s event website.

Event details

What: Cedar City Finale: New Year’s Bash featuring David Archuleta in concert.

When: Friday, Dec. 31. Festivities start at 8 p.m. Archuleta concert begins at 10 p.m. Fireworks at midnight.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Admission: Tickets range from $35-$55. To order online or for more information, click here.