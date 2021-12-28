Feb. 5, 1963 – Dec. 19, 2021

Paul Nealy Lorentzen, age 58, graduated into Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home in Saint George, Utah. He was born in Newport Beach, California, on Feb. 5, 1963, and was the eldest child of Susan Nealy and Paul C. Lorentzen. Paul was raised in California, living in Mission Viejo, Twain Harte, Newport Beach, and Visalia, throughout his youth. He later lived in Lakeshore and Saint George, Utah.

He graduated from Redwood High School in Visalia, California, where he lettered and earned MVP on the Golf Team. He continued to play Golf collegiately at the College of the Sequoias in 1983 leading the Giants to an 18-3 overall record and the team finished the season as the Central Valley Conference Champions. Following another MVP season, he started his career in the Golf industry at River Island Country Club in Porterville, California, to continue practicing and playing Amateur Golf tournaments.

He won the 1984 Plaza Park Club Championship and turned professional later that year nearly making the cut at the 1985 Southern California Open. He decided to resume his college education at Brigham Young University (Provo) where he loved being on campus and watching BYU football and basketball games. He was impressed by the testimony of Joseph Smith and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 13.

He served a religious mission in Brussels, Belgium, from 1987-1989 and maintained a strong testimony for the rest of his life. He shared his love for the Lord with his friends and family, and consistently reminded them to pray. Following his mission, he earned a degree in accounting summa cum laude from Utah Valley University. Paul was a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association and spent 25+ years playing golf, giving lessons, and working as a pro at several Golf and Country Clubs throughout California and Utah.

Paul married Starley Black on Jan. 18, 1990, in the Manti, Utah Temple. Together they had two amazing sons. Later on in life, Paul remarried Eva Lundh on Dec. 13, 1997, at the Stockholm, Sweden Temple. Together they had two beautiful daughters. He dearly loved his family, spending time with them, and ensuring their happiness. He would often share the greatest thing he ever did was to be a dad to his four wonderful children.

He had a passion for history, sports, his country and politics, traveling (especially via driving), good food, attending the movie theater, and listening to and playing music. Paul had a talent for making the most of each moment and enjoying the little things. He had a mellow and genuine personality, and was known for his thoughtfulness, generosity, and natural ability to make people laugh.

Paul is survived by his mother, Susan Nealy Lorentzen of Visalia, California; his four children: Joshua (Dylan) Lorentzen of Aptos, California, Tyler (McKenzie) Lorentzen of Temecula, California, Johanna Lorentzen (Masen) McBride of Provo, Utah, and Juliet Lorentzen of Orem, Utah; his four grandchildren: Jagger Lorentzen, Journey Lorentzen, Olivia Lorentzen, and Emmy Lorentzen; and his three siblings: Karen Lorentzen-Fox, Kristin Lorentzen Burden, Robert (Tina) Lorentzen. As well as his longtime friend, Leslie Iskenderian of Clovis, California. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Coats Lorentzen.

To honor Paul’s life, a funeral service will take place on Dec. 28, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 825 W. Tulare Ave. Visalia, California, 93277. For those attending, a viewing will be held at 9 AM and service will begin at 10 AM.

Dec. 30, 2021, the graveside service at Tonaquint Cemetery located at 1777 Dixie Dr. Saint George, Utah, 84770, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.plfuneral.com. Arrangements handled with Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service Tulare, California.