Nov. 17, 1948 – Dec. 12, 2021

John was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Walter and LaRue Hale and passed away at his home surrounded by family on Dec. 12, 2021.

John married Christine Dofelmire on May 26, 1990, in Richmond Utah. Together they built a life that included Christine’s four sons.

Anyone who had the opportunity to know John would be aware of his love for family, 60’s music, fishing and his train sets.

John was a very skilled painter and made it his career for more than 40 years. Most recently he went to work for North Star doing maintenance and night watch. He enjoyed everyone he worked with and was unhappy when it closed just two months before his passing.

John is survived by his wife Christine, stepsons Michael Dofelmire (Tiffaney), Mark Dofelmire (Brandy), Matthew Dofelmire, Mason Dofelmire (Crystal), sisters Maxi Abernathy, Maryjane Denter (Chuck), Kathy Bundy (Brad), brothers Richard Hale and Mickey Hale.

John was blessed with 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that lovingly call him “Papa” as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father Walter Hale, mother LaRue Hale Cox, father-in-law Edward Jensen, mother-in-law Beth Jensen, brothers Edward Hale (Lucy Hale), and Bill Hale (Jeanie Hale).

A special thank you to Intermountain Hospice for their support, care, and compassion. It meant so much to John and his family to be able to care for him at home.

A celebration of life will be held Jan. 8, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the LDS stake center located at 155 E. 1050 N. Hurricane, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.