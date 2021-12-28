20 passengers injured when bus overturns on Utah highway

Written by Jeff Richards
December 28, 2021
Scene of a Greyhound bus crash in Emery County, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Greyhound bus overturned on Interstate 70 in Emery County Monday night just before midnight, Utah Highway Patrol reported.

A UHP news release said the bus, which was carrying approximately 37 passengers and a driver, was westbound near mile marker 112 at 11:47 p.m. when it veered off the right side of the roadway and went another 100 yards or so before ending up on its side.

The bus was reportedly heading to Las Vegas from Green River.

Initial reports stated there were 40 patients, UHP said in the release, adding that 20 people ended up being transported to area hospitals. Their injuries reportedly ranged from serious to minor, with none of them appearing to be life-threatening.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told St. George News on Tuesday morning that while some of the injured passengers have already been treated and released, others remain hospitalized.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, he said.

“They’re still doing the investigation as to what caused the bus to go off the roadway,” Roden added.

Ambulances from Carbon, Emery, Wayne, Sevier and Sanpete Counties were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire and search and rescue personnel from multiple agencies.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office set up an emergency shelter at a church in the town of Emery, to which the non-injured passengers were taken.

In addition to UHP troopers, agents from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Major Crash Investigation Team responded to the incident. Deputies from Wayne and Emery County were also on scene to assist, and the Utah Department of Transportation provided traffic control signs.

Photo Gallery

