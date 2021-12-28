Feb. 10, 1928 – Dec. 27, 2021

Cora (Corky) Belle Weight was born Feb. 10, 1928, to Cora and Martin Nowotny in Seattle, Washington. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with honors. Her teaching career spanned 25 years in Utah and New Mexico.

She loved teaching, especially working with Native Americans in Ramah, New Mexico and Brigham City, Utah, as well as her wonderful students at Midway Elementary in Midway, Utah. She helped many missionaries as a Service Missionary at the Mission Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Corky Belle loved music- classical, contemporary or Western. She played the violin. She loved art and collected and displayed it in her home. She was a gifted writer and received several awards for her short stories and essays. Belle also delighted many with her writing and performance of her Cowboy Poetry.

The wooded glens, tide pools of Puget Sound in the Pacific Northwest and, most of all, the beauty of the red and white striped sandstone cliffs, contrasting against the tall ponderosa pine trees, at her ranch in Ramah, New Mexico, were a source of joy and renewal. She found a similar comfort in the breathtaking red cliffs of St. George, Utah.

She considered it a privilege to serve in the community and in her church. She was a member of the Utah Centennial committee in 1996 and held many stake and ward leadership positions during her 93-year sojourn. When she was 75 years old, she took all her children and their spouses to remote villages in Peru to assist in building schools, medical clinics, water systems and helping those less fortunate. Belle, with her husband, served a full-time mission to Oklahoma.

She was active in the Brigham Young University Alumni Association and served on the board of directors. She served as president of the Brigham Young University Alumni/Emeriti Association from 2005 to 2007. Cora Belle passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

We, who are left behind, will miss her: children Susannah Nilsson (Mark), Santa Clara, Utah; Julie Gibbons (Mark), St. George, Utah; Linda Clark (Brent), Hurricane, Utah; Joe Peter Weight (Manny), Sacramento, California; and Patti Ball (Jerry), Albuquerque, New Mexico; 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Mom often told us that her family was the delight of her life.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.