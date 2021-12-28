Help wanted: Strategies to build mental resilience at work and home amid the Great Resignation

Stock image | Photo by yacobchuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Next time you leave home, chances are you’ll see at least a few “help wanted” signs at all different types of businesses. Many companies are struggling to find employees or even applicants for open positions, and the labor shortage is placing additional stress on workers and managers everywhere.

In keeping with their mission to provide comprehensive, coordinated mental health services to individuals and families across the state, the team at Utah Behavior Services breaks down the factors driving the Great Resignation and offers strategies to build resilience.

Why are employees quitting?

Many people are leaving their jobs due to burnout. Nicole K. Stevens, BCBA, LMFT, LBA, regional director for Utah Behavior Services, said that employees can only work for so long while being understaffed and putting in extra hours to make up for shortages. However, some workers are changing jobs or industries purely for financial reasons as employers continue to boost wages to remain competitive, while others are choosing companies that offer more flexibility and perks like the freedom to work from home.

Before the pandemic, workers hunting for a job typically didn’t know whether they would get an interview after applying or how many people the company would be hiring. Now the tables have turned, and more power lies in the hands of prospective employees. Workers can choose just about any company they’d like to work for and will likely find openings.

“Employees have their pick of where they want to work right now,” Stevens said. “As employers, we need to be very conscious of the needs of our teams and make sure we’re meeting those. Otherwise, they’ll go somewhere else that will.”

Identify your “why”

Between losing coworkers and having to pick up the slack until new people are hired and trained, employees choosing to stay at their current jobs are dealing with a lot. If you’re feeling discouraged and unmotivated at work, Stevens said it’s crucial to rediscover your “why.” What do you enjoy about your job? How does it bring you fulfillment?

Determine why you’re getting up each day and still putting forth the effort. Without that sense of purpose, you’re not going to be as resilient. Remember that some workdays will be harder than others, but you have a reason for sticking it out. Don’t lose hope in the future.

“When you lose hope, there’s not a lot of places to go,” Stevens said. “Look back at the past when you’ve been tried and tested before and how you came out the other side. Examining those past areas of success can be huge.”

Create a support plan

Shay Lambert, LCSW, BCaBA, is also a regional director for Utah Behavior Services, and she encourages workers to focus on the positives every day. Sometimes, one bad thing happens and it’s all you think about for the rest of the day. But how many other good things also happened throughout the day?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, Lambert said. Be honest with your supervisor if you’re overworked or struggling with a particular aspect of your job. With everyone wearing multiple hats, your boss may not be aware of exactly how much you’re having to take on. If you’re a manager, be open to providing employees with additional resources to handle their workload. Even a day off can mean the difference between balanced and burned out.

Be proactive by identifying what you’re struggling with and types of additional support you might benefit from. Then make a plan for working through obstacles. And when it’s time to clock out, put your brain where your feet are. Take time to be present with your family rather than thinking about the stresses of work, Lambert said. Whatever you do to relax and be mindful, like yoga or exercise, take time to enjoy it for at least 15 minutes a day.

If you’re struggling and don’t know where to turn, contact a mental health professional.

Utah Behavior Services is dedicated to nurturing successful children and developing strong families by providing high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health care services. They specialize in treatment for children with autism, medication management and mental health therapy for individuals and families.

“We’re an integrated treatment center providing both mental health services and applied behavior analysis all under the same roof,” Lambert said. “We offer you the expertise and compassion that can help you find positive change not only in your life but in your family’s life as well.”

Utah Behavior Services operates treatment centers in locations throughout the state, including St. George and Cedar City, and they also offer in-home and telehealth options to meet the needs of all clients. To learn more or request services, visit their website.

