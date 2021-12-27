Dec. 23, 1941 – Dec. 19, 2021

Robert Gary Miller, 79, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, in Payson, Utah, at the VA Center. He was born the second child – on Dec. 23, 1941, in Paragonah, Utah – to Robert Austin Miller and Florence Robb Miller.

Gary was raised by his loving parents in Parowan, Utah, and spent his years there fishing, hunting and roaming the hills with his cousins. As a teen, he was thrilled to claim the rustic and heatless pioneer cabin on the back of the family property as his own. He excelled as a student at Parowan High School, and served as the student body president and played both football and basketball. His summers were generally spent in the sun of Southern California with his beloved Aunt LaRae and Uncle Lowell Romberg doing the strenuous work of baling hay on their ranch.

As was popular then, Gary spent time cruising Main Street with his buddies and doing so worked in his favor when he met Cherrie Lynne Slack. They were married Sept. 6, 1963 in the St. George, Utah, Temple. Their life together took them from Parowan to Cedar City to Salt Lake City, and, finally, to Saint George, Utah. They had five children, whom Gary taught scholastic discipline, a strong work ethic, and a love of country. He was a patient and gentle father, eager to support his children in their activities and accomplishments. Gary was proud of his children and had a great respect for his own family heritage.

Gary graduated from the College of Southern Utah (now SUU) with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, physics and mathematics. He went on to teach those subjects at Parowan High School for five years and is fondly remembered still by former students. He also assisted in coaching football, basketball and golf.

Gary had enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard in 1960, but turned to it full-time after teaching. He held the enlisted ranks from E1 to Staff Sergeant and retired as a colonel after 38 years of faithful service. Of the many field artillery officer positions he held, serving in the 2Bn222FA (Triple Deuce) as the executive officer was his favorite.

He also held many significant senior positions, such as deputy commander of First Corp Artillery and training officer for the state of Utah. He played a significant role in the combined operations and exercises with the Japanese, Korean, Thai and European armies during his tenure. He was a respected leader and influential mentor to many officers and NCOs, particularly known as a stickler for military discipline and tactical correctness. Gary was pleased to see his sons, son-in-law and two grandsons choose to serve as well, making a combined 134 years in the Utah Army National Guard.

In his later years, Gary spent time golfing with his boys and friends, mastering blackjack and enjoyed his “promotion” to Camp Host of Yankee Meadows. He spent long hours enjoying nature, John Wayne movies, western novels and his crossword puzzles. Although he loved his solitude, he was always eager to welcome his grandchildren to camp.

Bear hugs, sharing stories and movie cuddles were trademarks of the kind of grandfather Gary was. Napping with the new babies and comforting sick grandchildren were common occurrences in Gary’s life. He was a gentle giant of few words, but his genuine love for each of his grandchildren was abundant and never doubted.

Gary was a generous and selfless person, willing to share all that he had with those who were in need. He sweetly cared for his dear mother during some of the time she was preparing to leave this life. He was cheerful, dependable and a good listener.

Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife Cherrie Lynne and their five children, Richard (Rhonda) Miller, Michelle (Raydon) Madson, Laurie (Allen) Hymas, Michael (Heidi) Miller, and Kenny (Kasi) Miller; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Marsha (Dean) Robinson and Kathy Payne and many dear nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence Miller and his parents-in-law, Morgan and Ethel Slack, his sister Vickie Rowley and brother Phillip (Sheila) Miller.

A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. in the cultural hall of the LDS church building at 930 S. Morningside Dr, St. George, Utah, 84790. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel.

Those who are so inclined may donate to the Utah Guard Charitable Trust to benefit needy families of the Utah National Guard at www.utahguard.org/donate.