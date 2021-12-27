‘Travel could be very difficult to impossible’: Winter storm forecast in Zion, other mountainous areas

Snow along the road leading into Zion Canyon, Springdale, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Fotoguy22/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Heavy snow is expected to blanket mountainous areas of Southern Utah, including Zion and Bryce national parks, making for potentially difficult travel conditions Monday evening into Tuesday.

Winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect in the following areas from 5 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Zion National Park

Heavy snow is expected in and around Zion National Park, with total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches. Accumulations may be higher near the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel on state Route 9.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service stated in an advisory about expected conditions in and around the park.

Bryce Canyon

Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are expected in Bryce Canyon Country and south-central Utah.

The NWS advises motorists to plan on winter driving conditions, especially along US-89 from Mt Carmel Junction to Kanab.

Southern mountains

Total snow accumulations of 5-15 inches, with highest amounts near Brian Head and Pine Valley Mountains. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph are expected.

According to the NWS, travel could be very difficult, especially over state Route 14 Cedar Canyon Summit.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather. This is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

Getting ready

Be aware of road conditions. UDOT recommends checking CommuterLink for road and weather conditions before leaving home.

Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.

Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.

Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.

Have emergency supplies in the car. A basic winter emergency kit may include items like a flashlight, batteries, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

When driving

Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.

Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.

Whether someone drives an elevated SUV or a ground-kissing Toyota Prius, again, UDOT says to take it slow. Just because a truck has 4-wheel drive doesn’t change how it handles on the road, especially when traction goes out the window. Mother Nature is no respecter of automotive diversity.

Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.

Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

