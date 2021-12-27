Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your Christmas weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 25-26.
Enterprise family grieves for brother, found dead on Christmas Day
ST. GEORGE — An Enterprise family is grieving on Christmas after learning of the death of their brother.
Judge tempers justice with mercy while sentencing defendant to federal prison
ST. GEORGE — In a federal courtroom in St. George on Wednesday, a defendant was sentenced to federal prison. But that was not before all sides, including the judge, outlined both the difficulties and the rewards associated with substance abuse – and the fact a defendant is more than what is written in a presentence report.
Ivins man dies on Padre Canyon trail due to possible medical issue
ST. GEORGE — A man died Christmas Day while hiking in Padre Canyon due to a possible medical episode.
St. George Chamber of Commerce announces 3 business, community leaders to be honored at upcoming gala
ST. GEORGE – The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Areté award honorees – the highest recognition offered to business and community leaders in Washington County.
New video display starts the signs of change at Red Cliffs Mall
ST. GEORGE — Those frequenting the mall for the holidays may have noticed a new, large visual presence on Red Cliffs Drive in St. George.
