Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

December 27, 2021
Firefighters battle a blaze at a residence in Littlefield, Arizona, Dec. 24, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your Christmas weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 25-26.

Enterprise family grieves for brother, found dead on Christmas Day

Stock photo of crime scene tape with inset photo of Chandler Staheli | Stock photo by
Stock Depot/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Chandler Staheli photo courtesy of Derrik Staheli Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enterprise family is grieving on Christmas after learning of the death of their brother.

Judge tempers justice with mercy while sentencing defendant to federal prison

Composite image with background photo of United States Penitentiary in Lompoc, Calif., courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Prisons; overly booking photo of Matthew Jonathan Stearns, 25, of St. George, booking photo taken in Washington County, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 | File photo courtesy of the Washington county sheriff’s office, St. George news

ST. GEORGE — In a federal courtroom in St. George on Wednesday, a defendant was sentenced to federal prison. But that was not before all sides, including the judge, outlined both the difficulties and the rewards associated with substance abuse – and the fact a defendant is more than what is written in a presentence report.

Ivins man dies on Padre Canyon trail due to possible medical issue

In this 2015 file photo, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responds canyoneering accident in the Dixie National Forest, Utah, Dec. 16, 2015 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man died Christmas Day while hiking in Padre Canyon due to a possible medical episode.

St. George Chamber of Commerce announces 3 business, community leaders to be honored at upcoming gala

File photo of Downtown St. George, Utah, March 5, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Areté award honorees – the highest recognition offered to business and community leaders in Washington County.

New video display starts the signs of change at Red Cliffs Mall

The new video marque at Red Cliffs Mall, St. George, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Those frequenting the mall for the holidays may have noticed a new, large visual presence on Red Cliffs Drive in St. George.

