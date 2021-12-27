Man transported to hospital after reported stabbing in St. George

Police respond to a stabbing reported on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One man was transported to the hospital and a second man was transported to jail following a stabbing that took place Sunday evening on Sunset Boulevard.

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. with a call to 911 from a man reporting he was stabbed, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

Officers and emergency personnel responded and found a man bleeding from a knife wound to his chest, a laceration that appeared to be approximately three inches long and just as deep, the report states. The injured man was transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police say they were initially told at the scene that the man was attacked by two suspects, both of whom left the scene immediately following the incident.

The pair was reportedly next seen walking north on 1300 West toward Switchpoint Community Resource Center and were described as being younger men, one of whom was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull printed on the front of the garment.

Officers began a canvass of the area in search of the suspects, which is when they located two younger transient men walking near the intersection of Valley View Drive and Sunset Boulevard that matched the description of the suspects responsible for the attack.

The report also noted the pair was watching the officer closely as they continued walking behind the movie theater in an apparent attempt to avoid police. When stopped, one of the suspects said he had a warrant and both men reportedly admitted to being at Switchpoint earlier that day, the officer recounted in the report, and based on the men’s descriptions, both were detained by authorities.

When asked if the suspects had any weapons on them, one of the men, later identified as Adam Edward Faraci, said he did not, adding he did have a knife in his backpack that was later recovered by police.

The knife had a black handle and when opened, the officer noticed blue fibers on the blade, which appeared to match the blue T-shirt the injured man was wearing at the time of the incident, as well as a small piece of flesh and blood that was visible on the blade, the report states.

While speaking to police, Faraci said the injured man continued following him as he and his friend were walking towards Switchpoint, so the suspect and his friend crossed the street in the direction of the thrift store. The suspect also reportedly said the caller continued following the pair, and at one point, he said the man attempted to kick one of the suspects in the face.

At some point, the 911-caller fell to the ground, which is when the suspect said he attempted to stab him in the arm to “shut him up,” the officer wrote in the report.

Officers then transported Faraci to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he was booked into jail facing second-degree felony assault with serious bodily injury, as well as a paraphernalia charge that was submitted after officers recovered a syringe during a search of the suspect’s backpack.

He was also booked on a misdemeanor warrant issued out of Washington County Justice Court that was issued on a case filed in September after officers reportedly found drugs on the suspect during an arrest that took place near the Children’s Museum on Main Street in St. George.

The second man was not arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday. Faraci is being held on $10,000 bail.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

