May 4, 1962 – Dec. 23, 2021

Former Idaho resident Brent “Griz” Felsted, 59, returned to his Heavenly Father Dec. 23, 2021, in St. George, Utah.

Brent was born May 4, 1962, in Blackfoot Idaho to Ron Felsted and Myrna Draper. Brent was larger than life and loved by all who met him. He owned and operated Arctic Circle and was referred to as the “ice cream man.” Brent treated everyone around him like family. He wasn’t afraid to show love to strangers.

Brent is survived by his loving wife, Camille; his parents, Ron and Myrna; brothers, Kerry and Dale; sisters, Penny and Nicki; his children, Christopher, Macey (Carl), Shelbie (Brian), Blake, Dillan, and Bailey (Chris); nine grandchildren; and his beloved dogs.

Brent was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; he devoted many hours to the young men and was known for giving a needed hug and serving others.

He will be missed.

