Dec. 17, 2021

Albert Bruce Boyer peacefully passed away Dec. 17, 2021, in St. George, Utah, after a well-lived life as a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Albert was born and raised in St. George, Utah, where he worked as a mechanic’s assistant, earned an Eagle Scout award and graduated from Dixie High School and Dixie College. He never caused his parents any significant worry other than a little hot-rodding over the Red Hill.

He loved to hike, play tennis and participate in other sports during these years, as well as engage in coin and stamp collecting. After graduating from high school, Albert served an LDS mission in Guatemala and experienced the joy of meeting other people and immersing himself in the Guatemalan culture.

During his mission, he witnessed war and the unflagging courage of the people, returning home with an enriched worldview and more flexible perspective-taking. After his mission, Albert worked in various jobs to finance his schooling at the Southern California School of Optometry—followed by a long career in which he helped tens of thousands of diverse patients in Reno, Logan, Lake Havasu, Las Vegas and Anaheim. While working in Las Vegas, Albert earned a Ph.D. in Public Health, which broadened his knowledge of ways to help marginalized and disadvantaged patients.

During recent years, he worked at Corcoran Prison and various other prisons throughout that part of California. In essence, Albert interacted with many patients from all walks of life and strove to understand and appreciate their unique realities. As a result, he had an exemplary capacity for respecting and caring about his patients within a validating and helpful doctor-patient relationship. His ability to do this was quite noteworthy and richly defined him as a person and an optometrist.

With Albert’s peaceful passing, we want to express our deep appreciation to the palliative-care nurses at St. George Regional Hospital who worked diligently to ensure his comfort and support. The nurses reassured us that Albert’s passing away is a process in his life that does not have to be viewed with trepidation. They literally assuaged our fears of so many unknown variables, and we are grateful for their caring and comfort.

Albert is survived by his sister, Janis Kirkland (Steve) of St. George, Utah; his brother, Gary Boyer of Jacksonville, Florida; and the following nieces and nephews: Nichole Kirkland of Cave Creek, Arizona; Lisa Spencer (Dane) of South Jordan, Utah; Cathy Gilpin of Jacksonville, Florida; Steve Kirkland (Jill) of St. George, Utah; Albert Kirkland (Natasha) of West Valley City, Utah; Robert Kirkland (Debbie) of St. George, Utah; Taria Kirkland of St. George, Utah; Brent Kirkland of Surprise, Arizona; and Chelsea Jacobson (Joshua) of West Jordan, Utah. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Cleo and Venice Boyer of St. George, Utah.

Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no funeral or graveside. Albert’s ashes will be disseminated over a mountain near Bishop, California, where he dearly loved to hike and commune with the high peaks and lakes. We shall always remember him as a person who valued so many people, the stark beauty of nature and the interconnectedness of both. God rest his dear, dear soul.

Friends and family are invited to sign Albert Boyer’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.