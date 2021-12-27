Dec. 28, 1933 – Dec. 24, 2021

Ada Jeanine Smith, 87, loving wife, mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Ada was born Dec. 28, 1933. She was the ninth child of 12 born to Leroy Alder Hudson and Clara Rollins Hudson.

She was known as Jeanine her whole life. Jeanine married Ronald Gregory Smith May 28, 1954, in Everett, Washington, while Ron was serving in the Air Force.

She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had numerous callings and love each one of them. She loved the gospel and to sing in church.

Jeanine enjoyed playing golf, hosting parties, and was a great homemaker. Camping was a favorite of hers, as well as sailing, bowling, playing Bunco, reading and playing Bridge. She and Ron were great dancers and were known to “cut a rug” with the Jitterbug. Jeanine loved to sew, and she made several of her children’s clothing throughout the years.

She raised five wonderful children who blessed her with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Her face would light up every time she saw all of them.

Jeanine is survived by her husband, Ron; sister, Kathleen Reid; sons, Gregory (Pam) Smith, Euclid, Ohio, Robert Smith, Valley City, Ohio; daughters, Cindy (Travis) Cottam, St. George, Utah, Catherine (Bryan) Smith-Kemski, Valley City, Ohio, Rebecca Smith Avon Lake, Ohio; grandchildren, Brad, Jessica, Jared, Mark, Megan, T.J., Ryan, Chad, Jenny, Kristin, Erin, Dakota and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Dean, Nora, Lilly, Brecken, McKinley, Bailey, Sophie, Aiden, Oaklynn, Gavin, Camden and Logan.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Sisters LaVan Nuce, Susan Hudson, Betty Sprague, Coleen Baxter, Joy Hutchingson and Joan Hudson. Brothers Conrad Hudson, Harley Hudson, Reid Hudson and David Hudson.

There will be a visitation on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Manzanita Stake Center, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah.

The funeral Service will be on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Manzanita Stake Center, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 2 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, north side of the cemetery, east of the monument, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Jeanine’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com