New video display starts the signs of change at Red Cliffs Mall

ST. GEORGE — Those frequenting the mall for the holidays may have noticed a new, large visual presence on Red Cliffs Drive in St. George.

Red Cliffs Mall has put up what it says is the largest on-premise digital sign in Southern Utah.

Rising 50 feet above the parking lot near Hash House A Go Go and measuring 32 feet across, it can clearly be seen not only from the busy corner of Red Cliffs Drive and Green Spring Drive but from nearby Interstate 15.

And Cory Ashby, general manager of Red Cliffs Mall, said it is only the beginning for what will be a new year of big changes at the mall.

“It’s great to finally see the last three years of development talks starting to take shape,” Ashby said. “The sign represented stage one of what you will see in the coming six to eight months.”

Among those changes will be a complete remodeling to the exterior as well as the addition of an outdoor terrace.

“We have been talking about and planning the new development since I arrived here three years ago,” Ashby said. “We started with the complete interior remodeled that finished up in 2018 with the addition of H&M and now the exterior remodels and Terrace will begin the first few months of 2022 and set to be complete in the summer of 2022.”

There is a little Las Vegas to the new sign, which was built by Salt Lake City-based YESCO, who has also built most of the neon and video marquees in Vegas, as well as the video boards at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

The video images are actually formed by thousands of LEDs that form the pixels of the moving visuals.

Ashby said the sign took a month to manufacture in a YESCO warehouse, then about a week to erect at the mall earlier this month.

