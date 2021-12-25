Serving others is a year-round mission for the Grace Episcopal Church

Helping the needy is a priority during the holidays and throughout the year for the Grace Episcopal Church, St. George, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This week, Grace Episcopal Church, located at 1072 E. 900 South in St. George, held their food box distribution on Wednesday.

Helping the needy is a priority during the holidays and throughout the year. The church has been holding the food box distribution since 2000.

“I feel like we’re filling the need in the community,” church volunteer Marcia Burchstead said. “And it’s gratifying to see people being able to get all this food.”

During the pandemic, the church found that many people were not as prepared as they may have been before the pandemic.

Peggy Ann DeLong, another volunteer, said many individuals are in a much worse position than they used to be.

“And if they are out of work, or they had no work at all or unstable work, then this food drive is helpful for food instability, that’s for sure,” she said.

Also complicating things is how long the pandemic has lasted.

“There’s no way to prepare for something like that, and it is definitely not something you imagined, let alone are ready for. I think the length of time is truly devastating to those people who have been trying to stay healthy or been compromised,” DeLong said.

The two volunteers said there are many places in St. George where people can get assistance, and Grace Episcopal Church tries to fill in the gaps and work in concert with all organizations.

“As members of the Grace Episcopal faith, we find no greater calling than to be of service to others. So, I think this is exactly why we’re all here to help those who have a need,” DeLong said.

The church usually distributes food and other helpful items on the second and last Saturday of each month. This year since Christmas falls on the last Saturday, they held the drive earlier. Volunteers hand out food boxes, toiletries, warm clothing, pet food, turkeys and hams.

According to their website, Grace Episcopal Church is a reconciling, affirming and inclusive Christian community striving to welcome all people through worship, love and service.

“Wherever you are on your journey of faith, Grace Episcopal Church welcomes you. We believe that God delights in the diversity of creation,” the website states.

