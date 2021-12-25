St. George Chamber of Commerce announces 3 business, community leaders to be honored at upcoming gala

File photo of Downtown St. George, Utah, March 5, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Areté award honorees – the highest recognition offered to business and community leaders in Washington County.

According to a press release from the chamber, the 2022 Areté honorees include the following:

Stephen Wade, founder and chairman, Stephen Wade Auto Center.

Dr. Wayne Provost, director of the Innovation Guidance and Solution Center at Dixie State University.

Terri Kane, former regional vice president of Intermountain Healthcare, Southern Utah.

“On behalf of the SGACC Board of Directors, we are excited to recognize these outstanding members of our community for their dedication to excellence and honorable efforts toward improving conditions in their sphere of influence,” Kyle Case, incoming chairman of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said in the press release.

The Areté award recognizes individuals for their exemplary leadership, innovation in business, and service in the community, the press release states, adding that the honorees have lived up to their full potential, which is the definition of the ancient Greek word “areté.”

“Our 2022 Areté honorees have changed the trajectory of the St. George Area, creating thousands of jobs and spurring unprecedented economic activity,” said Don Willie, president and CEO of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

“More importantly,” Willie continued, “Stephen, Wayne and Terri are each humanitarians who have donated their time and resources to lifting individuals and organizations around them. It is our great honor and privilege to recognize their life’s work during our annual Foundation Gala.”

2022 Areté honorees will be recognized at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Gala on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit the chamber website or email [email protected].

About the 2022 SGACC Areté Honorees:

Stephen Wade, a first-generation auto dealer, moved to St. George in 1993 and opened Stephen Wade Honda/Mazda. Three years later, he opened an automotive collision center. By 2018, he grew Stephen Wade Auto Center significantly by adding Nissan, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Chrysler, JEEP, Dodge, RAM and Mercedes-Benz to his family of dealerships.

Wade has a special love for people and is passionate about helping others and building strategic, mutually-beneficial relationships and partnerships within the community. One reason why he has become very influential in Southern Utah is due to his unwavering persistence in seeking out and finding solutions.

Dr. Wayne Provost has been referred to as “one of the most interesting people in the world.” Provost – or “Doc” as he’s called by peers – has helped over 200 individuals through the patent process at Dixie State University by helping with prototype construction and proof of concept analysis.

Since the passing of his 17-year-old son, Dusty, he has dedicated his life to helping individuals and institutions to develop new ideas, including his most recent patent, the Illuminated Infusion Line and the company, MedLite ID.

Terri Kane, RN, MBA ACOO clinical programs/services is the retired regional vice president of Intermountain Healthcare for Southern Utah with more than 30 years of experience in nursing, hospital operations, corporate operations and executive leadership.

Kane oversaw the hospital’s transition to the new campus where St. George Regional Hospital currently resides. She was responsible for the development and deployment of best care practices and optimal care models across the organization.

With a strong foundation as a nurse, she has been recognized locally and nationally including president of the Neonatal Nurses National Association, the Utah Hospital Association’s Distinguished Healthcare Executive award, and Intermountain’s Nursing Excellence award.

