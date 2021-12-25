Fire at Littlefield home destroys structure, presents on Christmas Eve

Firefighters battle a blaze at a residence in Littlefield, Arizona, Dec. 24, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire completely destroyed a Littlefield, Arizona, family’s home on Christmas Eve.

Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District Chief Jeff Hunt told St. George News that the call went out shortly after 9 p.m. Friday for a structure fire near Scenic Boulevard and Macaiah Street.

Hunt said he and another firefighter could see the flames engulfing more than two-thirds of the single-wide residence as they approached the scene, so they called the Mesquite Fire Department for a backup engine and more firefighters.

“After we wetted everything down and set up a defensive attack, we knew that the structure was going to be a complete loss so we let the fire consume itself,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he spoke at length with the homeowner, who happened to be in Mesquite with her family seeing the lights for Christmas Eve when the fire broke out, making the residence empty at the time.

“The homeowner told me they had a real Christmas tree for the first time in several years, and it was very dry when they got it,” Hunt said. “We haven’t done an investigation yet but we’re going to guess that’s what started the fire, it was a Christmas tree fire.”

Hunt said that all of the Christmas presents and decorations for the family were destroyed by the blaze.

“Everything was a complete loss,” Hunt said, adding that he could not estimate the dollar value of the damage done to the property.

Hunt reported that the fire was successfully extinguished by the time firefighters departed the scene around midnight.

