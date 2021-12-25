Enterprise family grieves for brother, found dead on Christmas Day; had been missing since Tuesday

Stock photo of crime scene tape with inset photo of Chandler Staheli | Stock photo by Stock Depot/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Chandler Staheli photo courtesy of Derrik Staheli Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enterprise family is grieving on Christmas after learning of the death of their brother.

Derrik Staheli spoke with St. George News Saturday afternoon and confirmed that his brother Chandler Staheli was found dead Saturday by a volunteer team of searchers. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff confirmed a body was found in Iron County.

“Our family wants everyone to know that Chandler is a former Marine. His love for country was greater than anyone could imagine,” Derrik Staheli said. “He was a very good, outstanding young man going through challenges no one knew about. It’s a tough situation.”

According to a Facebook video posted Saturday around 8 a.m., Derrik Staheli was organizing a search party to help look for his brother, who went missing early Tuesday morning.

In the Facebook video, Derrik Staheli said that early Tuesday morning, there was a knock on the door of the family home in Enterprise at 3 a.m.

“We did hear the knock on the door, and Chandler was the one that answered the knock on the door,” Derrik Staheli said. “He went out and talked with someone for about 20 minutes.”

When he came back in, Staheli said, his sister confronted Chandler Staheli and asked him about the knock on the door.

“He did act a little funny, he kind of denied anyone knocking on the door,” Derrik said. “Then my sister went back to sleep and Chandler left. So we’re not sure what to make of that.”

Derrik Staheli went on to say that his brother did not report to work since then, and his phone was turned off. He said Chandler Staheli’s car was discovered Friday night on a dirt road about six or seven miles north of Enterprise.

“The car didn’t break down, it had gas and it started right up,” Staheli said. “It wasn’t stuck and it didn’t slide off the road.”

In 2014, as a juvenile, Chandler Staheli was reported missing in the same area outside of Enterprise. He was later found, as reported in St. George News.

“Kind of a strange situation,” Derrik Staheli said in the video before the body was found. “It’s not uncommon for Chandler to leave with friends late at night, he’s a night owl. We’re crossing our fingers that hopefully he’s with a friend. I know there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

The search party was scheduled to meet in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints chapel at 620 E. Main Street in Enterprise at 1 p.m., but it was called off when the family heard news of the body’s discovery.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents; call 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention to treatment to coping with loss.

