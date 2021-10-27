Bicyclist transported to hospital after getting struck by car in St. George

Written by Sarah Torribio
October 27, 2021
A vehicle struck an elderly cyclist who tried to cross Dixie Road near Mathis Park. The cyclist didn't appear to have major injuries, according to St. George Police. The driver was judged not at fault, St. George, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 | Photo by Sarah Torribio, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —An elderly cyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a white passenger car shortly after 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Drive near Mathis Park. 

A cyclist was hit by an oncoming car when he attempted to cross Dixie Road near Mathis Park, said St. George Police Lt. Jared Parry. He said the cyclist’s injuries seemed minor and the driver was deemed not at fault, St. George, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021| Photo by Sarah Torribio, St. George News

St. George Police Lt. Jared Parry said from eyewitness accounts and evidence, it appears the cyclist was attempting to cross the busy road when they were hit by the vehicle, which was heading southbound in the left lane.

The bike was relatively unscathed. Parry said after the incident, the cyclist was up and didn’t seem to have suffered any major injuries but was transported to St. George Regional Hospital for further evaluation. 

The car and its passengers looked to be in good condition too, though the driver was visibly shaken. Parry said police judged the driver to be not at fault. He said they were driving safely, with no distractions, when the cyclist crossed in front of their vehicle.  

While police interviewed the driver and eyewitnesses, two squad cars parked on Dixie Drive near the collision site, shutting down a lane on either side of the road. A St. George Fire Department truck parked mid-road further south. 

Traffic was backed up for a while as drivers navigated the scene with the help of traffic cones and the direction of police officers. By 5:30 p.m., the roadway was clear and  traffic was moving smoothly again.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

