Rudolph Jezik

March 18, 1930 – Oct. 14, 2021

Rudy passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2021. He was with loved ones when he rejoined his beloved wife of 67 years Bette.

Rudy is survived by his son James, grandchildren, Elizabeth, and James as well as his great-grandchildren Mason and Brayden.

Rudy was born March 18, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating high school Rudy enlisted in the Marines and served in the Korean War. He partook in many actions, including the Chossen Reservoir. After being honorably discharged he moved back to Chicago .

He continued his education at Northwestern University, raced flat track motorcycles, worked at his mom’s restaurant and most important meet the love of his life, Bette. Rudy earned and degree in Nuclear Physics while working at Argon Laboratory. Bette and Rudy married and had their son James.

Shortly after they moved to Las Vegas Nevada where he had accepted a job working for the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, The Test Site as we all knew it. Rudy eventually become Chef Safety Officer and oversaw all safety aspects of testing. After a long career, he semi-retired and became an independent nuclear terrorist consultant for the government.

Rudy and Bette both were known for their generosity and involvement in the Catholic church. They were president of the HFRA, as well as being involved in many more Church organizations. Rudy was an avid hunter and fishermen. He and his son spent most of their time either building dune buggies or in the outdoors. Rudy was also very musically inclined.

He played trumpet, accordion and piano. He sang in the church choir for many years. Rudy and Bette were avid world travelers. When not traveling they enjoyed their cabin in Utah. Holidays with their whole family was one of his favorite things. He will be missed by all close to him for his sense of humor, his captivating stories, his sense of country and family. Everyone loved his coffee and scrambled eggs at the cabin.

Rudy’s Celebration of life will be held Oct. 8, 2021, at St Francis Catholic Church, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas, Nevada at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.