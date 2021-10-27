TGIF Show: Your Halloween weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Halloween weekend events | Oct. 29-31
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Paint Night! Fall Scene | Admission: $35 | Location: The Art Scene of St. George, 221 W. 200 South, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Artists of Washington | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Home Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Thriller | Admission: $21 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy & Halloween Costume Contest | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Halloween Show | Admission: $8 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Thursday, 5-7 p.m. | Cedar City Trail N’ Treat Slow Roll | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Visitor Center, 581 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Thursday, 6-9 p.m. PDT | Shreeek-Reeka | Admission: Free | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. | Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Howl-Oween Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru | Admission: Free | Location: InfoWest, 435 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $10 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” | Admission: Free | Location: Swiss Pioneer Memorial Park, 1531 Chapel Street, Santa Clara.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. | The Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Scarecrow Walk & Haunted Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Pumpkin Painting & Games | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: The Art Scene of St. George, 221 W. 200 South, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. | Kanab Spooktacular Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: City of Kanab, 76 N. Main St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Red Cliffs Mall Trick or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Folktale Walk on All Hallows’ Eve | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Food Truck or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Hurst General Store, 160 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Halloween Spooktacular: Music of John Williams | Admission: $18-$30 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 335 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army & The Severed Society | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Halloween Party at The Ledges | Admission: $50 | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Cross Hollow Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | The Nightcap Before Christmas | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: I/G Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight and Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $15.95-$19.95 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Spooky Pet Party | Admission: Free | Location: The Modern Pet, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | First Responders Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: The Escape at BRIO, 230 W. Brio Clubhouse Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. and Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Funhouse of Fear 3D | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Home Haunt, 659 W. 500 South, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Fright Night Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Halloween 5K | Admission: $10 | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Revolvers Only Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 Industrial Road, St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. | Copper Rock Monster 4-Man Scramble | Admission: $100 | Location: Copper Rock Golf Course, 1567 Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane.
