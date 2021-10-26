March 9, 1950 – Oct. 24, 2021

Jeanene Pickett Benson, 71, returned to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 24, 2021. She passed away at the St. George Regional Hospital due to complications from Leukemia. Jeanene was born on March 9th, 1950 in St. George, Utah, to Elmer S. Pickett and Viola Mae Jameson.

Jeanene was only 10 years old when her mother, Viola, passed away from Leukemia. Even from a young age, Jeanene was an incredible support to her younger siblings. Her loving nature was evident as she cared for and tutored them throughout their lives.

Jeanene graduated from Dixie High School and Dixie College, where she studied computer science. She loved her classmates and cherished their friendships until the very end. Her love for St. George and the people she grew up with was unparalleled. She was true-blue to her heritage, as a St. George native. While attending Dixie High School, Jeanene met and married Thomas Norman Cowan. Together, they had one son, Tyler Dee Cowan. This marriage was dissolved on Sept. 23, 1981.

Jeanene met and went on to marry the love of her life and eternal sweetheart, David Gary Benson. They were married on Aug. 14, 1982. The love they shared could be felt by everyone they came in contact with. Jeanene and Gary were the perfect pair. She kept him young, with her infectious laugh and caring demeanor. They had a peaceful and loving marriage for almost 40 years.

Jeanene was an amazing mother and grandmother, incredible cook and talented seamstress. She worked for Mountain Bell for 17 years, then went on to teach elaborate sewing classes full time. She loved teaching, which she showed by holding classes and teaching her loved ones how to sew and cook. Throughout her life, she managed three different businesses: JoAnn Fabrics, Sew Suite Sewing Center and Christensen’s Kids.

As her family grew, Jeanene became the most loving grand and great-grandmother. She taught them many lessons and skills, which they will carry on in her memory. She was so giving to them, but had a sweet-stern way about her that taught them good habits. She was an incredible example of love, patience, and compassion to everyone, especially her family.

Jeanene was so sharp and had a mind that brought love to all she met. She could fix anything, and I mean anything. It was very rare to hear her ask for help. No challenge was too challenging for Jeanene.

She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, with all of her heart and soul. She enjoyed Primary songs, and was the Primary pianist at her church for 16 years. She had many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and did an immaculate job performing each of them. We are going to miss this beautiful lady, as she has touched so many of our hearts. We love her so much and will carry her lessons with us always.

Jeanene is survived by her husband, Gary; her son, Tyler (Lucinda); seven of her nine siblings: Garth (Kathy), Bruce (Kathy), Kevin (Pam), Brian (Jo Ann), Micheline (Doug), Vaughn, and Lisa (Alpine); her 4 granddaughters’: Kelcey (Justin), Kallie (Tyrel), Kenzie (Scott), and Kjerstyn (Mike); and 3 stepsons: Bart, Russ, and Rod Benson.

She is finally able to reunite with her loving Mother, Father, and 2 sisters in Heaven.

The viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, located at 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, and on Monday, Nov. 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Manzanita Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3519 Manzanita Road St. George, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to join the broadcasting of the services by clicking on the link below.

www.mazanita.southgatestake.com

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Brent’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com