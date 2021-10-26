Oct. 7, 1989 – Oct. 20, 2021

Brian Kane Almazan at age 32, succumbed to complications from COVID-pneumonia on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. He was born Oct. 7, 1989 in Orange, California, to Bernard and and Cheryl Fennell Almazan. Brian married the love of his life Raelene Casias five years earlier.

Brian‘s passion was flying and helping others. He was also an entrepreneur.

Brian’s first solo flight was at the age of 18. He soon became a co-captain for a Corp Charter Company and eventually found his dream job as a corporate pilot for a private family in North Carolina where he lived for three years.

He started Endeavor Jet int’l, assisting clients with sales and purchases of aircraft as well as chartering flights.

When he returned to Utah, he obtained his paralegal certification from Dixie State University and started KaneLaw Paralegal Services in hopes to help those who needed assistance with Social Security Benefits.

Brian is survived by his wife, parents, one brother, niece and nephew, and grandmother in California.

