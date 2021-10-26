‘There’s a lot of potential’: Locally owned and rapidly growing Icon Contracting seeks finish carpenters

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Do you have experience in finish carpentry or general contracting? Icon Contracting is looking for reliable, motivated workers to join their rapidly growing team elevating the standard of construction in new homes across Southern Utah.

Build your way to a better tomorrow for yourself and your family with consistent and competitive pay from the locally owned and operated Icon Contracting offering high-quality work.

“We have a scalable system that’s really an advantage,” owner Austin Ivory said. “Somebody can come in and look at our system and plug in where they’d like to plug in.”

Icon Contracting is a general contracting company based in Colorado City, Arizona. Since opening their doors in 2017, they have established a niche as finish carpentry experts. Ivory said their workers are all trained exactly the same way and operate with a comprehensive system that builders can rely on.

Icon Contracting empowers the people who build the world with the standards, pace and quality required to produce a better tomorrow. Ivory said that as the fastest-growing finish carpentry company in Southern Utah, they work with several of the area’s largest home builders, including Visionary Homes, Cole West Homes and Carefree Homes.

“We’re able to come in and be a builder’s best friend,” he said. “We help them solve a lot of their issues, going above and beyond what your average finish carpenter does. We’re very good at the industry we’re in, and we know the business very, very well.”

Finish work on a house might be delayed for any number of reasons, such as if materials don’t arrive on time or the flooring contractor is running behind schedule. Being one of the larger finish carpentry providers in Southern Utah gives Icon Contracting the ability to take on multiple projects at the same time.

By comparison, most smaller companies only schedule their crews for one house per week because that’s as much work as they can handle. If the house isn’t quite ready for finishing, they don’t work that week.

“The real advantage an employee gets with us is 40 hours a week, no matter what,” Ivory said, adding that a consistent schedule is especially important for many workers at a time when the construction industry is experiencing unprecedented delays.

Icon Contracting provides all required tools and training. New hires with experience in finish carpentry undergo job site training to ensure their proficiency in the company’s methods and quality standards.

“If you know a lot about finish carpentry and you’ve been in the industry for years, you can come in and be one of our crew leads or even a field supervisor and make good money consistently,” Ivory said.

The company may provide vehicles to crew leads and field supervisors with clean driving records.

Icon Contracting is also willing to hire workers without experience provided they have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and a desire to get into the construction trade. Ivory said job seekers can expect a scheduled interview within a week of their initial inquiry. The company is looking to hire immediately.

“Someone could come in and grow to just about any position they wanted to be at in our company,” he added. “There’s a lot of potential.”

To find out more about Icon Contracting and submit an application, call 435-705-8690.

