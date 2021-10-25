Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

October 25, 2021
Joel Williams, a project manager for the Utah Division of Water Resources, says Washington County has at least 10 years of water left before a second source needs to be found, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Water Resources, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 23-24.

Sandy man arrested at gunpoint following multiagency pursuit from Zion into Arizona

File photo for illustrative purposes only of scene with multiple units responding to an area near 400 West and 2400 North, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A Sandy man is in custody in Page, Arizona, following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Zion National Park and ended when a set of spike strips deployed in Fredonia shredded the suspect’s tires and he was arrested at gunpoint.

Officials say Washington County needs second source of water in 10 years 

Candice Hasenyager, director of the state’s water division, speaks about the state’s proposed water resources plan, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Water Resources, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a virtual open house held by state water officials promoting a new water resources plan drafted by the Utah Division of Water Resources, it was estimated that Washington County has 10 years before demand outstrips the available water supply if a secondary source is not found.

Man who propositioned 3 grocery store employees for sex in Enoch receives 7-month jail sentence

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 22-year-old Mexican national accused of soliciting sex from multiple employees at a supermarket in Enoch more than four months ago has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

Hurricane man taken to hospital after paraglider crash

File photo for illustrative purposed only of a paraglider above St. George, Utah, April 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A paraglider apparently lost control of his craft Saturday and crashed into a Hurricane field.

Largest high school sporting event in America held at Desert Canyons mountain bike trails

Isaac Lebaron from Hurricane High School wins the freshman mountain biking state championship race, St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Over 2,500 student athletes converged at Desert Canyons bike trails for the Utah High School Cycling League’s mountain biking state championship, the single largest high school sporting event in the nation. 

