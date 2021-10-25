Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Joel Williams, a project manager for the Utah Division of Water Resources, says Washington County has at least 10 years of water left before a second source needs to be found, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Water Resources, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 23-24.

ST. GEORGE — A Sandy man is in custody in Page, Arizona, following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Zion National Park and ended when a set of spike strips deployed in Fredonia shredded the suspect’s tires and he was arrested at gunpoint.

ST. GEORGE — In a virtual open house held by state water officials promoting a new water resources plan drafted by the Utah Division of Water Resources, it was estimated that Washington County has 10 years before demand outstrips the available water supply if a secondary source is not found.

CEDAR CITY — A 22-year-old Mexican national accused of soliciting sex from multiple employees at a supermarket in Enoch more than four months ago has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

ST. GEORGE — A paraglider apparently lost control of his craft Saturday and crashed into a Hurricane field.

ST. GEORGE — Over 2,500 student athletes converged at Desert Canyons bike trails for the Utah High School Cycling League’s mountain biking state championship, the single largest high school sporting event in the nation.

