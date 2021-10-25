Makaylyn Dorothy Frazier Bowler

Jan. 22, 2003 – Oct. 15, 2021

Makaylyn was born on Jan. 22, 2003 in Rocks Spring, Sweetwater County, Wyoming to Walter Jay Frazier and Bobby Ellen Kynaston Frazier. She married her High School sweetheart Austin Leon Bowler on Nov. 21, 2020 in Beryl, Utah. Makaylyn and their precious baby girl TaeLynn Janet Bowler returned home to our loving Heavenly Father’s arms on Oct. 15, 2021.

Makaylyn is an beautiful daughter of God and is very spiritual in all aspects of her life. She is an amazing daughter and loving sister. Her greatest passion is being a loving wife and amazing mother. She found joy in preparing for their beautiful baby girl TaeLynn, that was to arrived in just a few short weeks.

If you knew Makaylyn you would know that she is all girl but isn’t afraid to get down dirty with the guys. From make-up, to dancing, prom dresses and cowgirl boots to gutting an elk, branding cows and helping her husband fix trucks, she did it all!

Makaylyn had an infectious smile and laughter with her big, beautiful blue eyes and long eyelashes. She was a kind-hearted cowgirl, with a little stubbornness to boot. Makaylyn knew what she wanted in life at an early age and nobody was going to tell her otherwise. She was a woman of few words, but a very hard working cowgirl.

Makaylyn is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has a great love for her Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a great understanding of the Plan of Salvation and is now with loved ones and being an amazing mother up in heaven to her sweet baby girl.

She loved spending time with her husband and family! Many of her memories are filled with swing dancing and long horse rides, hunting/camping trips and ATV/dirt bike rides with her husband. She loved doing anything outdoors!

Makaylyn has a great love for her friends and cousins. She set the “Christ-Like” example quietly with love. Her two most favorite hobbies were painting and horse rides but it didn’t stop there with her many other talents like leather and wood working and doing make-up and hair.

Makaylyn was a one-of-a-kind cowgirl that had a “heart of gold.” She will be very missed by all who knew and loved her! Until we meet again, remember that we love you both, Mickey and Sweet Baby TaeLynn!

She is survived by her husband, Austin Leon Bowler of Beryl, Utah, her parents, Walter and Bobby Frazier of Enterprise, Utah; siblings, Shaylee (Steven) Humphries of Enterprise, Utah, and Jayden Frazier, Brenden Frazier, Carilyn Frazier, Bailee Frazier, and Brinlee Frazier all of Enterprise, Utah; in-Laws, Warren and Stacie Bowler of Enterprise, Utah; brother-in-laws, Brayden Bowler, Preston Bowler, and Camden Bowler all of Enterprise, Utah; grandparents, Ellen and Kenney Meeks of Big Piney, Wyoming, Robert and Jo Kynaston, of Hurricane, Utah, Brad and Janet Bowler of Enterprise, Utah, and Jay and Dorothy Frazier of LaVerkin, Utah, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by Edward Lewis (grandpa), Spencer and Jana Moody (grandparents), and many other loved ones.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Services at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing prior to Services at 9-10:30 a.m. at the Enterprise, LDS Stake Center, 80 S. Center Street Enterprise, Utah.

There will be a viewing held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Enterprise, LDS Stake Center, 80 S. Center Street Enterprise, Utah.

The Interment will be taken place in Enterprise Cemetery.

We would like to thank all First Responders and for all the love, prayers and donations!

