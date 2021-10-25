Feb. 19, 1936 – Oct. 21, 2021

Our beloved father and grandfather, Kenneth “Dick” Lee, 85. passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on Oct. 21, 2021.. He was born on Feb. 19, 1936 in Panguitch, Utah, to Glen and Mary Lee. Married Donnette Alvey on Sept. 29, 1956.

Dick was a plant manager for Hobart Corporation and also owned a metal fabrication business. When he retired he hauled fuel until he was 78 years old. He will be greatly missed by all.

Survived by his wife; daughters, Laurie McDonald (Rick), Salt Lake City; Audrey Emett (Brett), Veyo; Kelly Stull (John) Taylor, Utah; Lisa Ence (Jeff), St. George; Marsha Maxwell (Dan), St. George; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; siblings: Eleanor Judd and Dr. Wallace Lee.

We would like to thank his RN, Gina, at Applegate Hospice and Nash for the wonderful compassion and care they provided him.

Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at noon in the Panguitch 2nd Ward Chapel, 178 N. 400 E., Panguitch, where a private family viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Panguitch Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.