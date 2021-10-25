Feb. 27, 1938 – Oct. 20, 2021

Christopher Warwick Walker, 83, lived a most exciting and productive life. He passed away on Oct, 20, 2021, due to congestive heart failure and renal failure, at his home in St. George, Utah, with his wife, Dianne, by his side.

Christopher was born to Josiah and Grace Duxbury Walker on Feb. 27, 1938 in Kirkstall, Leeds, England. He was welcomed home by his siblings, Rosemary and Michael.

His early memories include the ravages of World War II. Christopher remembers his father carrying him into the backyard on many occasions. Looking up, they could see the German bombers flying overhead – flying so low they could even see the pilot’s faces. Like many children of that time, the Walker children were sent to a country farm for their protection, with gas masks in hand.

While the children were away, their father turned the living room into an air raid shelter, making the walls seven bricks thick. Christopher inherited his ingenuity from his father. He possessed a creative mind and the ability to think outside the box to solve difficult problems, which made him a very valuable employee.

As a young man, Christopher served in the British military. He worked for several years as a code breaker on the island of Cyprus, deciphering messages from behind the Iron Curtain.

He married Frances Anne Richards in York, England on July 25, 1964. They were blessed with four children: Melanie, Matthew, Charmian and Justin.

Christopher and Frances joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1966. He researched and visited more than 50 different religions before deciding which church to join. He loved the gospel with a passion. As a result, he was a dynamic missionary, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone who would listen. Later, he was called to serve as a Branch President, presiding over the Latter-day Saints in the town of Harrogate, England.

A general authority of the church came to him shortly after, asking him to enlist the church members in building a new chapel there. It was a seemingly impossible task, but through much prayer, the help of the Lord, and efforts of the local congregation, he succeeded. Many people in that area credit Christopher’s leadership abilities and tireless efforts for the tremendous growth of the church there; the former Harrogate Branch is now a ward.

Christopher’s work took him all over the United Kingdom as a representative for a prestigious carpet company. He later developed his own industrial-sized retail center for carpets, using many unique concepts to build it into the largest carpet company in all of England.

In 1980, Christopher moved his family the United States in search of a better climate that might improve Frances’ health. He succeeded in prolonging her life, however, Frances passed away in 2003. After a few years in California, they settled in the city of Orange, where they lived for almost 20 years.

Christopher worked at B&C Awnings, dealing in architectural metals, and worked his way up to the position of Vice President. He enjoyed many associations with co-workers during his 36 years at B&C. He never truly retired; he continued working for the company until just before his passing.

Christopher married Dianne Joslin Pope on Feb. 14, 2004 in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Christopher and Dianne served in both the Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California Temples as ordinance workers for most of their married life. They enjoyed giving service in the temple and cherished the many friendships they made there.

They chose to live in Dianne’s home in Irvine, California. Christopher always had to have a project and made many improvements to their home and yard during their years there. Christopher decided he wanted to have a retreat and place for the family to gather in a beautiful mountain setting.

They found a lot along a stream in Crestline, California, and he started the process of designing and building a beautiful home. He loved the natural setting and wildlife there. He planted hundreds daffodil and tulip bulbs and gloried in their blossoms each spring. He also planted many fruit trees to make it his own Garden of Eden. This was truly his little paradise. They spent almost every weekend there enjoying the splendor of their mountain home.

In December 2019, Christopher and Dianne moved to St. George, Utah. They were quickly embraced by their neighbors and church family there. He tried his hand at gardening and grew delicious produce in raised beds throughout the yard. He engaged in projects great and small until his final days.

Christopher always loved the United States of America. Several years ago, he felt impressed to begin the naturalization process. He took his Oath of Allegiance on May 27, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it was one of the greatest thrills of his life.

Christopher was an amazing storyteller, a gifted speaker, and a prolific poet; he always put his heart and soul into his work. He was a great student of world history, which included an extensive study of world religions; he loved Church history, as well. His mind never turned off. Christopher had a great desire to understand the principles and doctrines laid out by Joseph Smith and many of God’s prophets and apostles throughout the ages.

Finally, he had a great love for engaging in genealogical research to find his ancestors and spent countless hours in this pursuit. They will rejoice in meeting him and bless him for the work he did on their behalf.

Christopher was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Richards Walker, his parents, Josiah Walker and Grace Duxbury Walker, and his two siblings, Rosemary and Michael.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Walker; and his children: Melanie (David) Goff, Matthew (Carol) Walker, Charmian Walker (William Ziegler), Justin (Linda) Walker, and step-children: Erik (Joy) Pope, Heidi (Trace) Allen, and Adam (Kristin) Pope. His posterity includes many grandchildren: Justin and Jessica Thomas; Jordan, Alexandra, Cera and Emilee Walker; Warrick Walker; Holland, Emmerson and Avery Harestad; step-grandchildren: Kathryn (Jacob) Rosell, Tracey (Keith) Jackman, Samuel (Ramsie) Allen, Andrew and Ethan Allen; Charles, Ivy and Henry Pope, and great-grandchildren: Aspen Thomas and Everest Marcum; step-great-grandchildren: Tracen, Amery, Maddie and John Jackman; June, Henry and Samantha Rosell.

He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

There will be two memorial services to celebrate Christopher’s beautiful life. No viewings will be held.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mulberry Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3381 Mulberry Drive, St. George, Utah, 84790.

A second memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Newport Avenue Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 9801 Newport Avenue, Santa Ana, California, 92705.

A second memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Newport Avenue Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 9801 Newport Avenue, Santa Ana, California, 92705.