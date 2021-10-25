June 6, 1984 – Oct. 17, 2021

Brent Christopher Sorensen, age 37, passed away Oct. 17, 2021. He was born June 6, 1984, to Sandra “Wigert” Sorensen and Steven Sorensen.

Brent was born in Virginia, raised in Orange County, California, and lived in Northern Utah for a majority of his adult life until 2019 when he moved to St. George to be with his fiance, Carley.

He received an associate degree in surgical technology at Ameritech College in Provo, Utah, and most recently worked at St. George Regional Hospital.

Brent’s passions included upgrading their home with all the latest and greatest features, working on their motorcycles and enjoying the amazing sights and experiences beautiful Utah has to offer.

He had a very adventurous spirit and loved to camp, hike, rock climb, canyoneer and snowboard. One of his biggest hobbies was riding his 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide around the state with Carley. Just in the first six months, he put over 8,000 miles on his bike. As well as taking out their 2003 Xterra “Rosie” through the back roads of Southern Utah.

Brent is survived by his fiance Carley, his mother Sandi, his father Steve, and his brother Dallin. He is preceded in death by his grandparents John Wigert, Cecelia Wigert, IIka Sorensen and Eric Sorensen.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah, 84790

Friends and family are invited to join the broadcasting of the services via Zoom by clicking on the link below and entering the password.

Here is the zoom link for the funeral service: https://zoom.us/j/96173689810



Password:961 7368 9810

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted via a GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/d1dd0852) or directly through Venmo @cjsisneros

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Brent’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com