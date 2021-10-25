From dial-up to fiber, InfoWest leads the way in keeping Southern Utahns connected

Stock image | Photo by Galeanu Mihai/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Do you remember your first internet connection – waiting eons for the modem to dial and then having to disconnect before using the phone?

The internet has changed dramatically over the last quarter-century. In Southern Utah, InfoWest has been at the forefront of many of those changes.

Today, InfoWest offers not only internet connectivity but home security, residential and business phone service and web hosting and development to communities in Utah and surrounding states.

“Nowadays, everything is connected to the internet – from your television to your stove to your baby monitor to your security cameras,” said Cassidy B. Larson, chief technical officer for InfoWest, who joined the company in 1995. “When it comes to customer service, reliability and experience, you can count on InfoWest to keep you online.”

Progress marches on

In early 1994, the scratchy clamor of dial-up was the “latest and greatest” communication technology available. While working on website development as students at Dixie State College, a trio of innovators and St. George locals recognized an unmet need in the area for internet connectivity. Kelly Nyberg created InfoWest alongside Randy Cosby and Aaron Gifford, all of whom are still with the company 26 years later.

InfoWest began transitioning from dial-up to cable and DSL modem connectivity in the later half of the 1990s. With the acquisition of two local network providers in 2000, they expanded into Iron County, increasing their customer base by nearly 50%. Wireless services were introduced just two years later, followed by fiber optic connectivity in 2010.

Growth has continued over the past decade with expansion into central and northern Utah and sparsely populated rural communities. After acquiring AWI Networks at the beginning of 2020 and adding their wireless towers to InfoWest’s widening network, the company now manages more than 250 wireless towers across Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

New ways to connect

As the first customer on the InterLinx network in Utah, InfoWest brought fiber internet to the southwestern corner of the state. The company continues to deploy fiber connectivity to homes and businesses throughout the St. George and Cedar City communities, with plans offering up to 10GB in specific areas.

InfoWest remains a leader in wireless connectivity, which the company pioneered in Southern Utah during the 2000s. Customers now enjoy speeds of up to 100 megabits per second for video chatting, studying, gaming, streaming and more. Larson said wireless technology continues to evolve and create new possibilities.

“We’re pretty excited about what wireless has to offer,” he said. “We’re looking to deliver more speed to more people and give them the ultimate internet experience.”

Friendly local service

InfoWest manages offices in St. George, Cedar City, Richfield and Overton, Nevada. Support technicians are available by phone 24/7.

All of the nearly 100 employees that make up the InfoWest team, from field technicians to customer service representatives, live in the communities they serve, which is a particular source of pride for the company’s founders. When customers reach out, they’re talking to someone just down the road or in the next town over – not an overseas call center. If subscribers have issues with their service, the person coming to fix it just might be their neighbor.

“Our most valuable asset is our employees,” Larson said.

Looking ahead

With more people working, learning and communicating online than ever before, InfoWest is committed to providing their customers with the best security and speed available.

InfoWest keeps Southern Utahns connected and moving forward into the future. Larson said the company is well-known for reinvesting heavily in their technology and infrastructure to ensure they remain on the cutting edge of the ever-changing tech landscape.

“We’re not standing still,” he added. “We’re continually improving and looking for the next big thing.”

