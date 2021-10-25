Halloween scramble at Copper Rock Golf Course promises tricks and treats; community invited to register

Links of the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Copper Rock, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Get ready for some spooky fun on Southern Utah’s newest golf course. The inaugural “Copper Rock Monster 4-Man Scramble,” set for Halloween, offers players plenty of tricks and treats.

John Horton, the pro at Copper Rock Golf Course, said he’s anticipating a great turnout and looks forward to growing the event each year.

“Fall is my favorite time of year, and I’m excited to put on a fun Halloween-themed tournament for our local golfers.”

The excitement begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The event will be played as a four-player scramble, but Copper Rock has put a twist on the traditional format. Players will find pins in wacky locations around the green – and maybe even off the green – along with double pins in which one hole counts and the other is a penalty. Creepy creatures will be hiding along the links to try and scare golfers off their game.

“We’ve made the course so difficult that it’s more about having a fun time than getting a good score,” Horton said.

Afterward, players can enjoy food, music, raffles and giveaways at the clubhouse. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, so come dressed to impress.

Registration costs $100 per player. To sign up, call the clubhouse at 435-215-4845. Golfers may register as a foursome or individually and be organized into teams by the course staff.

It’s the newest course in the area, but many local golfers have already discovered Copper Rock and awarded it a gold ribbon in this year’s Best of Southern Utah contest.

In April, the course hosted the Copper Rock Championship, a tournament showcasing rising stars on the women’s professional tour. The event was sanctioned by the Symetra Tour, the official developmental tour of the LPGA, and marked the first women’s pro tournament ever held in Southern Utah.

Copper Rock has signed a contract with the Symetra Tour to host the tournament again in 2022 and 2023, and more exciting developments for local golfers and golf fans are on the horizon.

Nestled in the Hurricane Valley, Copper Rock opened to the public in February 2020. The adventurous 6,901-yard layout forges across dunes dotted with native sagebrush against a backdrop of rustic sandstone formations. On every hole, players are treated to sweeping vistas of the grandeur offered by the Pine Valley Mountains, the Hurricane Cliffs, Zion National Park and beyond.

Copper Rock is meticulously maintained and remains in top playing condition year round. Located within the clubhouse, the Copper Rock Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and carries a beer license. Golf carts offer GPS functionality covering the entire course, helping players take the guesswork out of determining their distance to the pin.

The course offers a new experience and a new perspective on golf in Southern Utah. Marketing director Jason Timpson said that the owners and management team, all of whom live in the area, are committed to helping elevate the local golf culture as the community continues to grow.

“We’re looking to tie in modern technology with the game of golf and enhance the golfer’s experience at every level,” he said. “Our mission here is to provide a private golf course experience on a public course. We’re hoping to bring a unique level of service that other golf courses don’t.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Event details

What: Copper Rock Monster 4-Man Scramble.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Copper Rock Golf Course, 1567 Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane.

Tickets: $100 per player.

Resources: Website.

Resources

Copper Rock Golf Course | Location: 1567 Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-359-9339 or 435-215-4845 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.