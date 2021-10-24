Hurricane man taken to hospital after paraglider crash

File photo for illustrative purposed only. A paraglider flies above St. George, Utah, on April 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A paraglider apparently lost control of his craft Saturday and crashed into a Hurricane field.

The 47-year old man was flying his paraglider just before 9 a.m. when the incident occurred north of the Sand Hollow Reservoir.

“The pilot was new to flying, and we are not sure what caused the accident,” Hurricane Fire Department Battalion Chief Nick Wright said in a press release.

The pilot was taken to St. George Regional Hospital with a broken leg and elbow. An investigation into the incident is pending.

This report is based on statements from police officers or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Weekend Editor Ric Wayman contributed to this story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.